Discover an artisan Mexico, that has captured through generations its history and culture in looms, paintings, clay pieces and symphonies, creating a unique marvel just in front of the Caribbean Sea that fusions a natural and artistic Mexico.
Hotel Xcaret Arte opened its doors on July 1, 2021. Its 900 suites pay tribute to great Mexican artists, and its unique concept will transform the hotel industry.
Come and live art from its inception. We are Mexico, we are art.
ALL-FUN INCLUSIVE ™
The All-Fun Inclusive™ concept of Hotel Xcaret Arte is strengthened with 5 artistic and exclusive workshops from this hotel: dancing, pottery, weaving, painting and literature. The adrenaline and inspiration continue with unlimited access to the most iconic and loved parks in Cancun and the Riviera Maya: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenses, Xavage and Xenotes.
We believe in creating and living the artwork, in being part of a whole, generating experiences in an environment without rush. This magical trip starts where you will rest in carefully curated suites in a handmade way, where Mexican decor and different organic amenities that will pamper you in this adults-only experience (for young adults older than 16 years old) 900 suites inspired by local and national artists.
Spacious rooms with awe inspiring design, views and contact with nature.
OUR CASAS
CASA DEL DISEÑO
Located in front of the Caribbean Sea, Casa del Diseño offers the best in artistic and natural wealth of Mexico. Ideal for those who treasure contemplation moments in a relaxed, original and spontaneous environment. An experience that is built in the Weaving Workshop and in the open space activities, that will allow you to enjoy paradise in any way you wish to live it.
GASTRONOMY
Smells and flavors that will delight these gastronomic pieces, where each menu is a chapter, and the full story is the debut created altogether by Alejandro Ruiz, Roberto Solís, Paco Méndez, Jonatán Gómez Luna, Franco Maddalozzo, Orlando Trejo, Miguel Bautista, Luis Arzapalo and Juan Licerio.
We invite you to taste the Mexican gastronomy, from an honest offer from these flavor artists, that form part of the Gastronomic Group of Hoteles Xcaret.
SPA & WELLNESS
Ancient wise men where alchemists. They created, experimented and healed themselves in connection with the deepest parts of Mother Earth. In Muluk Spa, you will live a personalized experience from the moment of your introduction to the Salón del Alquimista. Then, with the helping hand of our therapists team, you will enjoy a customized mental and sensorial rest.